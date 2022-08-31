Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Conservative commentator Nick Adams has made the shocking suggestion that parents should raise their children to be more like Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse than Taylor Swift.

After Swift announced her latest album Midnights at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (28 August) night, Adams used the opportunity to turn the news into a political debate.

“Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift,” Adams tweeted Monday (29 August). Kid Rock, like Adams, is an ardent Donald Trump supporter.

He continued: “People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?”

“I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!”

After finding out he was trending on Twitter, Adams doubled down on his comments with a video. “Kid Rock is a bad-ass American alpha male patriot,” Adams, who is Australian, said in the clip.

(Twitter)

He then followed up with another tweet, writing: “Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!”

19-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted last year on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a protest against the police killing of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020. He claimed self-defence.

Rittenhouse recently announced he was releasing a video game that allows people to shoot “fake news turkeys”.

Proceeds from the video game will go to the Media Accountability Project, an initiative he launched in February this year.

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights is out 21 October.