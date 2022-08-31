Pro-Trump commentator Nick Adams says kids should be raised like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse ‘not Taylor Swift’
Adams used Taylor Swift’s album announcement to slate the pop star
Conservative commentator Nick Adams has made the shocking suggestion that parents should raise their children to be more like Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse than Taylor Swift.
After Swift announced her latest album Midnights at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (28 August) night, Adams used the opportunity to turn the news into a political debate.
“Kid Rock should release a new album the same day as Taylor Swift,” Adams tweeted Monday (29 August). Kid Rock, like Adams, is an ardent Donald Trump supporter.
He continued: “People are craving real music with thought-provoking and emotional lyrics. Who better to give it to them than Kid Rock?”
“I GUARANTEE his album would outsell and outclass hers!”
After finding out he was trending on Twitter, Adams doubled down on his comments with a video. “Kid Rock is a bad-ass American alpha male patriot,” Adams, who is Australian, said in the clip.
He then followed up with another tweet, writing: “Raise your children to be like Kid Rock and Kyle Rittenhouse, NOT Taylor Swift and Harry Styles!”
19-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted last year on charges of homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment after fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during a protest against the police killing of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on 25 August 2020. He claimed self-defence.
Rittenhouse recently announced he was releasing a video game that allows people to shoot “fake news turkeys”.
Proceeds from the video game will go to the Media Accountability Project, an initiative he launched in February this year.
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album Midnights is out 21 October.
