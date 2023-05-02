Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Taylor Swift has seemingly deleted a video about the inspiration behind the song “Lavender Haze” amid reports of her split from Joe Alwyn.

The “Anti-Hero” singer released her latest album, Midnights, in October. Its first track, “Lavender Haze”, was quickly dubbed as a tribute to the Conversations with Friends actor, who Swift began dating in 2016.

To accompany the album release, Swift shared a clip on social media that explained the phrase, as well as confirming its connection to her relationship.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘lavender haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” she said in the video, titled “Midnights Mayhem with Me”.

“I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the Fifties where they would describe being in love.”

She went on to note that while being in the “lavender haze” moment of a romance, the people involved will do their utmost to stay there.

“If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it,” Swift explained.

“Like, my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff – and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn (Getty)

However, fans of the multi-award-winning artist have noticed that the video is no longer visible on her Instagram profile. The Independent has reached out to a representative of Taylor Swift for comment.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

News of the end of Swift and Alwyn’s relationship first broke last month. According to Entertainment Tonight, who first reported on the split, a source said the break-up was “not dramatic”.

Instead, the source claimed, the “relationship had just run its course”, which is why Alwyn had not been present at any shows on Swift’s current Eras tour.

Representatives for Swift and Alwyn did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment at the time.