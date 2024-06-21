Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s arrival in London has been honoured by a “Taylor’s Version” of the London Tube map.

The pop star will kick off her first performance at Wembley Stadium on Friday (21 June), before performing another two shows on Saturday 22 June and Sunday 23 June.

The London “Tube Map (Taylor’s Version)” shows each underground line named after a different album. such as Reputation, folklore. and her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department, each marked with matching sequins.

Meanwhile, each station is named after one of Swift’s hit songs, from “Bad Blood” to “I Knew You Were Trouble”, to celebrate places around the capital that are referenced in her music.

The special edition map is expected to be on full display at Wembley Park station on Friday afternoon, while an exclusive pull-out version is available in Friday’s edition of the Evening Standard.

It comes as Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is predicted to boost London’s economy by £300m.

Data released by Barclays estimated that the star’s shows across the UK will provide a £997m uplift for the entire UK economy, with spending by Swift ticket-holders reportedly more than 12 times higher than the average cost of a UK night out (£67).

TfL have reimagined the London underground map ( TFL )

London is hosting more Taylor Swift performances than any other capital, with over 700,000 people expected to attend her eight stadium shows, many travelling from around the world to see her.

The city has hosted a number of special celebrations and events to mark the performance including two specially commissioned artworks.

A special mural features a portrait of the singer ( Mayor of London )

One is a gigantic mural on the Spanish Steps connecting Wembley Stadium and the OVO Arena, temporarily named the Swiftie Steps. The steps will feature “Auras” by artist Frank Styles, compiled digitally from over 30 separate physical paintings.

Below them, MurWalls & HUMOR have created “...Ready For It”, a mural which features a portrait of the “Fortnight” singer, with lyrics interwoven across the installation.

Venues involved in celebrating Swift’s arrival in London will be displaying new vinyl stickers in their windows.

These locations include the West End, Soho, Bond Street, Camden Market, Highgate, Hampstead Heath, Vauxhall, Shoreditch, Hackney, Brixton, and Kentish Town.

The trail will be available on the official visitor guide to London, Visit London. The site also features information about brunches, singalongs, quizzes and other special events taking place across the capital.

The economic effect of the pop titan’s globe-trotting series of shows, dubbed “Swiftonomics”, has been widely documented, with her “Midas touch” impacting everything from hospitality to the NFL during her North American run. Analysts dubbed it “the first billion-dollar tour”.