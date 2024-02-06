Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s lawyers have issued a cease and desist letter to a college computer programming student who uses public flight data to monitor the private jet usage of several high-profile figures, including Swift.

The letter was reportedly sent to Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, who was briefly suspended from X in December 2022 after he turned his private jet tracking focus on Elon Musk.

At the time, Musk had also threatened legal action against Sweeney over his alleged “doxxing” of “real-time location info”, which Musk claimed was a “physical safety violation”.

According to The Washington Post, the young programmer is facing similar accusations of “stalking and harassing behaviour” for tracking the flights of Swift’s private jet.

He has additionally been accused of causing the pop star and her family “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress”.

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” Swift’s legal team argued in the letter seen by the Post, adding that there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control”.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording A)

“We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection,” Swift’s publicist told The Independent. “His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be.”

In recent weeks, Swift has been the victim of an alleged stalker who was arrested near her New York City townhouse for the third time in five days.

Addressing the accusations, Sweeney said to the Post: “This information is already out there. Her team thinks they can control the world.”

The Independent has reached out to Sweeney and Swift’s representative for further comment.

Swift’s private jet usage has also become a hot-button topic across social media, with many critics pointing out the level of carbon emissions incurred with every flight.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, who recently embarked on the Asia leg of her mega-successful Eras Tour, was said to be the top polluter among celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Drake taking short flights on private jets in 2022.

Her publicists were quick to come to her defence, claiming that the singer’s jet was often loaned out to other parties.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson told various news outlets in 2022. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”