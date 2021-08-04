Taylor Swift appeared in a moving tribute to Olympian Simone Biles ahead of her return at this year’s games.

The new promo video starred the Folklore artist as she narrated a message that observed the public scrutiny Biles has undergone since withdrawing from the competition last week, citing the need to prioritise her mental health.

Swift, no stranger to public scrutiny herself, speaks over her Folklore song “this is me trying”, as she asks: “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us?”

Footage showed clips of Biles performing on the vault and cheering on her teammates, as Swift continued: “When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.”

Swift concluded: “Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

Biles responded to the message on Twitter, writing: “I’m crying. How special. I love you Taylor Swift.”

Swift responded: “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”

Biles took home the bronze medal in the Olympic women’s balance beam final event on Tuesday 3 August; the win marked her second consecutive bronze medal in the event, and her seventh Olympic medal overall.