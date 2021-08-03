Simone Biles marked her return to Olympic competition by winning bronze in the gymnastics balance beam final on Tuesday.

It marks her seventh Olympic medal and speaking after the event, the US star discussed the topic of mental health in athletes once again.

"I think it should be talked about a lot more, especially with athletes," she said.

"At the end of the day, we're not just entertainment, we're humans and there are things going on behind the scenes that we are trying to juggle with on top of sports."