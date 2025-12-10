Suspects haul stolen Matisse artworks through Sao Paulo

CCTV footage shows the moment suspected thieves hauled stolen Matisse artworks through the streets of Sao Paulo.

On Sunday (7 December), at least 13 pieces of art — eight by Matisse and five by Portinari — were taken from the Mário de Andrade Library.

The government said security footage showed two men carrying the artworks to a car parked nearby.

Police said one suspect was arrested and a second is still being sought.

Sao Paolo officials are working with Interpol to ensure the artworks are not taken out of the country.