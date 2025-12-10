Strictly star admits he almost gave up on auditioning for the show

Strictly Come Dancing newcomer Julian Caillon has revealed he almost gave up on auditioning for the show.

After failing to make it through the audition process for the 2022 series, the dancer admitted to going back to "surfing and going to the beach", confessing he "never in his wildest dreams" thought he'd perform on the iconic stage.

He told The Independent, "I just missed out and for me, I was like 'okay, it would have been cool, but that's alright'".

Mr Caillon faces the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals alongside partner Balvinder Sopal on Saturday (13 December).