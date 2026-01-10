Martin Lewis issues dangerous bank account warning to millions

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to millions over the dangers of bank account overdrafts.

The Money Saving Expert founder revealed how most overdrafts cost 40 percent interest, compared to a typical credit card of 24.9 percent.

Speaking on his Martin Lewis Podcast, he warned: “If you are overdrawn your debit card is a debt card too. And it is more expensive than a credit card.”

Mr Lewis explained how people think they should pay off their credit cards first rather than overdrafts, when in reality it should be the other way around.