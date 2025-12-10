Should I save or invest? Martin Lewis issues key advice

Deciding on whether to save or invest your extra pennies? Martin Lewis has shared some key advice.

Whilst appearing on The Martin Lewis Money Show on Tuesday (9 December), Kate Gannon, Vice President at the Personal Finance Society was asked the “big question” on which option is best for financial security.

“The balance of probability is that a stocks and shares ISA will outperform cash every time,” she said, though stressed there “is no guarantee”.

Lewis echoed her sentiment, saying that a cash ISA is perfect for those who are “risk averse”, as you will “at least get your money back, as well as some interest on top”.