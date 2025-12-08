How to cook the perfect Christmas turkey in your air fryer

A chef has shared the perfect way to cook your Christmas turkey in an air fryer this festive season.

Nathan Anthony, bestselling author and creator of food platform Bored of Lunch, appeared on This Morning on Monday (8 December), to share how to cook the turkey and many of the trimmings in an air fryer.

Impressing hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, Anthony explained how making Christmas dinner doesn’t have to be complicated.

He explained how the entire festive feast can be booked in an air fryer, leaving people more time to enjoy the day with their family and friends.