Strictly’s Amber Davies breaks silence after Lewis Cope backlash

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Amber Davies has addressed the online backlash she has received following Lewis Cope’s elimination.

On Sunday (7 December), the former Love Island star found herself in the bottom two with the Emmerdale actor following the public vote. After a tense dance-off, the judging panel opted to save Davies and partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Wednesday (10 December), Davies responded to the negative comments she received following Cope’s elimination, after one fan named it the “biggest robbery in Strictly history".

Davies said she is trying to “have a thick skin” but “this week’s been tougher than usual”. She also reminded the public that she was a “quick replacement and I am just doing my best”.