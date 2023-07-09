Taylor Swift recreates hilarious Spider-Man meme with both Taylor Lautners

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has hilariously recreated the viral Spider-Man meme with ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner.

During her Friday night (6 July) concert in Kansas City, the pop star premiered the music video for her song “I Can See You” from the recently released album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The music video stars actors Joey King, Presley Cash, and Taylor Lautner. The latter – whom Swift dated in 2009 – was the inspiration for 2010’s “Back to December”.

Introducing Lautner on stage, Swift said: “He was a very positive force in my life when I was making Speak Now.”

Lautner is best known for his role as Jacob in the hit vampire franchise Twilight. He surprised the crowd at Geha Field, Arrowhead Stadium when he cartwheeled and backflipped on stage.

After the concert, Swift shared behind-the-scenes photos from the music video on social media.

She also posted one that featured herself, Lautner, and Lautner’s wife, Taylor Dome (now Lautner) recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme taken from the 1967 animated version of the franchise.

Lautner shared the same photo on his Instagram together with the caption: “Secret’s out! Tonight was wild.”

The picture shows the trio standing in a triangle and pointing at one another in an homage to the original image, which shows two Spider-Man characters pointing at one another, as each claim to be the “real” Spider-Man.

The photo has been praised by fans, who have called it “hilarious” in the comments.

Lautner and Dome went public with their relationship in 2018. They were married at a California ceremony in November 2022.

Prior to their wedding, in August 2022, Lautner revealed that Dome would be taking his surname, making them both: Taylor Lautner.

“I Can See You” is one of six “vault” tracks that were released as part of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

(AP)

Released on Friday (7 July), the album is a re-recording of Swift’s 2010 album Speak Now. It is the third of six albums she plans to rerelease in order to regain financial and legal control of her back catalogue.

While the majority of the songs on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) are re-recordings of past songs, there are also six previously unheard songs on the tracklist, which Swift had written around the same time.

The six “vault” tracks on the record are: “Electric Touch” (featuring Fall Out Boy), “When Emma Falls in Love”, “I Can See You”, “Castles Crumbling” (featuring Hayley Williams), “Foolish One”, and “Timeless”.

Swift took the opportunity with Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to alter one controversial lyric in one of the album’s original tracks “Better Than Revenge”.

You can read The Independent’s four-star review of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) here.