Taylor Swift fans may have lost upwards of £1m to fraudsters claiming to offer tickets to the pop star’s forthcoming concerts, a major bank has said.

Lloyds Bank has issued a warning to music fans, saying that more than 600 of its UK customers have come forward so far to report being scammed.

Swift is currently preparing to kick off the Europe and UK/Ireland legs of her record-breaking Eras Tour, which has already seen her perform to thousands of fans in stadiums around the world.

The figures from Lloyds Bank were based on analysis of relevant purchase scams reported by customers at Lloyds Bank, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland, where Swift and/or the Eras Tour were referenced as part of the claim, between July 2023 and March 2024.

On average, each victim lost around £332, though Lloyds said that in some cases they were fleeced of more than £1,000.

Assuming similar trends for customers of other UK banks, LLoyds estimated that there have been at least 3,000 victims since tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour went on sale.

Fans aged between 25 to 34 were most likely to be targeted, with many of the scams originating on social media.

Fans are desperate to see Swift (pictured) on her Eras Tour ( Getty/TAS Rights Management )

Swift has sold out each one of her scheduled tour dates where tickets have been released so far, leaving thousands more fans desperate for a chance to see her perform live.

During her North America leg, fans were often seen gathered in large crowds outside stadiums where she was performing, just for the chance to sing along.

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representatives for comment.

Lloyds said that fans of other major artists such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Coldplay were also targeted last summer.

Ticket scams transpire when someone is tricked into sending money via bank transfer to buy tickets that are fake, shoddy or non-existent. They often involve fake adverts or listings on social media offering tickets to events that have already sold out.

Taylor Swift fans with no tickets sing and dance during the concert outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground ( Getty Images )

Victims will be asked to pay for the tickets upfront, only to find that the scammer disappears once the payment is made, leaving them out of pocket and without tickets.

Lloyds said that there are usually two waves of fraud: the first when tickets go on sale, and the second closer to when the event is taking place.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Bank, said: “For her legion of dedicated Swifties, the excitement is building ahead of Taylor's Eras Tour finally touching down in the UK this summer.

“However cruel fraudsters have wasted no time in targeting her most loyal fans as they rush to pick up tickets for her must-see concerts.

“It's easy to let our emotions get the better of us when we find out our favourite artist is going to be performing live, but it's important not to let those feelings cloud our judgment when trying to get hold of tickets.”

Lloyds Bank said fans aged between 25 to 34 were among the most likely targets of ticket scams ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Lisa Webb, consumer law expert at Which?, said that if it looked too good to be true, “it probably is.”

“Don't be tempted to buy tickets from anyone other than authorised sellers, as your rights can be significantly reduced if something goes wrong,” she said.

“If you are buying tickets, we recommend you pay using your credit card if the tickets cost more than £100, or by PayPal, as both these methods may provide protection if something goes wrong.

“If you think you have fallen victim to a ticket scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud or Police Scotland.”

Lloyds Bank offered the following tips to help avoid falling victim to ticket scams:

Buy from trusted retailers. Only purchase tickets from well-known, official ticket platforms. Be cautious on social media - remember it is easy for fraudsters to create fake ads including pictures of real tickets. Avoid deals that look too good to be true. Tickets for sale at low prices or for sold-out events should ring alarm bells. Ask yourself if the deal seems realistic. Consider paying by debit or credit card. This helps to protect your money should something go wrong. PayPal is another option that gives people added protections if something goes wrong.

Last year, it was reported by live music trade publication Pollstar that Swift’s Eras Tour had, by December, generated around $1.04bn (£836m) in gross ticket sales, making Swift’s the first ever tour to hit the billion dollar milestone.

During the 12-month period of 17 November 2022 to 15 November 2023, Pollstar reported that the Eras Tour sold an estimated 4.35 million tickets from 60 shows, while Swift’s merchandise generated a further $200m in revenue during that time.