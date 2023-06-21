Taylor Swift announces 10 new Eras tour dates in UK and Ireland

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK and Ireland will see a heavy dose of Taylor Swift during the European leg of her ongoing Eras tour.

The 12-time Grammy winner announced 50 new international destinations on the tour, which kicked off 17 March in Glendale, Arizona, on Instagram on Tuesday (20 June).

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” Swift, 33, wrote in the caption.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The “Anti-Hero” singer will kick off her UK stint on 7 June 2024 in Edinburgh for two nights at the BT Murrayfield Stadium.

She’ll then move on to Anfield Stadium in Liverpool for two nights beginning 14 June. Cardiff will receive one night of Swift mania at the Principality Stadium on 18 June.

She’ll next hit London’s Wembley Stadium for two nights starting 21 June. Finally, she arrives in Dublin for two nights at the Aviva Stadium starting 28 June.

However, fans in London will have one more chance to see the pop megastar than the rest as Swift will return to the English capital for two more nights at Wembley on 16 and 17 August to close out the tour.

European fans will be hoping for a smoother ticketing process than their US counterparts.

Tickets were set to go on sale to the general public on 18 November last year; however, a verified presale on 15 November crashed the Ticketmaster website due to “historically unprecedented demand”.

Ticketmaster’s parent company Live Nation said that they should have done a “better job” by staggering sales over a longer time period, during a congressional hearing addressing its handling of the singer’s ticket sales.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“We apologise to the fans. We apologise to Ms Swift. We need to do better, and we will do better,” said Live Nation president Joe Berchtold.

It’s been five years since Swift’s last tour after her planned Lover Fest tour in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic. During that time, she’s made four additions to her “family” of albums: 2019’s Lover, 2020’s Folklore and Evermore, and 2022’s Midnights.

At the same time, she’s been re-recording her first six albums as part of her plan to reclaim the master recordings, following a public battle with her former record label.

In her five-star review from Arizona, The Independent’s critic Kelsey Barnes wrote: “Throughout the opening night of the tour, it frequently feels as though the audience is being caught up with Swift’s past, present and future.

“In the 44-song setlist that spans three hours and 15 minutes, she shows why the “era” concept is so integral to who she is. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry.”

You can register for tickets to Swift’s international tour dates here.