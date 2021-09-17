Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Wildest Dreams’

Taylor Swift has released a new version of her hit single “Wildest Dreams”.

The surprise release comes after the original version had gone viral on TikTok.

Swift tweeted: “Hi! Saw you guys got “Wildest Dreams” trending on TikTok, thought you should have my version.”

The singer has been re-recording all of her old music following the controversial sale of her master recordings to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who later sold them to Shamrock Holdings.

Swift’s first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), was released in April with a number of added bonus tracks.

The next rerelease will come in November with Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift unveiled the tracklist for the album in August which confirmed collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

Swift has plans to re-record all six of her albums for which she does not own the masters rights.

“Wildest Dreams” has seen a rise in popularity due to its association with the TikTok “slow zoom” filter. The singer herself recently joined the video sharing platform.

The new version of the song also features different credited producers to the original. The original “Wildest Dreams” was produced by Max Martin and Shellback and while Shellback has returned to produce the record alongside Swift and Christopher Rowe, according to the credits, Martin was absent from the recording.