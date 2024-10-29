Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in New York for alleged parole violation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested in New York City for alleged parole violations that were set when he was sentenced to two years in prison several years ago on federal racketeering charges.

The 28-year-old artist, real name Daniel Hernandez, appeared on Tuesday (October 29) at the Manhattan federal courthouse before the judge who handed down the original December 2019 sentence.

There, he was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge Paul A Engelmayer.

Engelmayer wrote in an order posted on the court’s record of the prior case against the rapper that he would be arraigned for allegedly violating the conditions of his supervised release.

The Independent has contacted Tekashi 6ix9nine’s representative for comment.

Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gansta Bloods.

He could have faced several decades in prison for the charges; however, he received a far lesser sentence than federal guidelines for the crimes in exchange for his cooperation to become a government witness and testifying against the gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in New York City for allegedly violating his parole ( Getty )

He was released early from prison in April 2020 due to health fears over the Covid pandemic. The rapper, who has severe asthma, was granted the right to serve the final months of his sentence at home.

Last month, the controversial rapper was sued by his ex-girlfriend, Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz, for allegedly distributing revenge porn. In the filing, Diaz also accused him of emotional and physical abuse.

It was further claimed that he had “drugged her, abused her, and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from her to fund his own luxury expenses.”

The “FEFE” artist vehemently denied Diaz’s claims. In response to the lawsuit, he told TMZ he was “speechless” and claimed his ex-girlfriend “had no money” to steal.

Earlier this year, Tekashi was arrested in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges.

He was soon released on bond after a judge found evidence brought forward in the domestic violence case against him was not sufficient enough to keep him in jail.

The arrest came months after authorities there had detained him in October 2023 after he was accused of assaulting a local music producer. Tekashi and his partner, a Dominican rapper known as Yailín la Más Viral, had been recording at the producer’s studio.

In January, the rapper’s attorney, Waldo Pimentel, accused prosecutors in the Dominican Republic of “fabricating” evidence against his client.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.