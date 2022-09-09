Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With a fifth studio album due to be released this October, The 1975 have announced a 13 show UK leg of their next tour in January, with general sale tickets going live this morning (September 9).

Being Funny In A Foreign Language will be available to purchase on Friday October 14 including the already released singles Part of the Band and Happiness earlier this year.

The announcement of the UK show dates follow the band’s headline set at Reading and Leeds festival and coincides with the third single released from the new album, I’m in Love With You, featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

Concert dates for the UK tour will take place between 8 January and 30 January 2023.

The band will begin the sell-out 23 show North American leg of the At Their Very Best Tour this November.

How to get tickets to The 1975’s UK tour

For fans who pre-ordered Being Funny in a Foreign Language, artist, O2 priority, Spotify and Live Nation pre-sale tickets went live on Ticketmaster at 9am Wednesday September 7. Pre-sale tickets will remain active until 9am today Friday September 9.

Tickets for the general public go on sale today Friday 9 September at 9am on Ticketmaster and The 1975 website. Official prices are yet to be announced but it is expected that the band will keep the in-demand tickets reasonably priced.

Where to see The 1975 on tour in 2023

The UK tour kicks off in Brighton on 8 January before heading to cities including London, Cardiff, Manchester and concluding in Belfast on 30 January 2023: