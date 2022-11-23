‘You get the f*** out of here’: The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson pushes ‘stage invader’ with his guitar
‘Hey, you throw that motherf***er out,’ frontman Chris Robinson shouted from the stage
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a man from the stage at a gig after he was seen being chased around by security.
The “Hard to Handle” band were performing at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday (20 November) when the incident took place.
In a moment caught on video, the man appeared alongside the band during the song “Stare It Cold”.
He was chased by security, who tried to push him off the stage, but it was only when guitarist Robinson shoved him with his guitar that the man jumped down.
Robinson was met with gasps and cheers from the crowd as the song came to a halt.
Singer Chris Robinson could be seen shouting at the stage invader from the audience.
“Hey, you throw that motherf***er out, right,” he said into the microphone. “You get the f*** out of here.” The band then restarted the song.
The Black Crowes formed in 1984, with their current line-up consisting of Chris and Rich Robinson and Sven Pipien.
The Melbourne show marked the last date of their Australian tour, which had seen the US rock band play their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker in full.
The tour had originally been scheduled for the album’s 30th anniversary in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
The band had previously split in 2015 after what Rich called a disagreement with frontman Chris, who is also his brother.
However, they reformed in 2019 for a series of shows and have been playing since.
On Monday (21 November), the band thanked fans for their support on the tour.
Sharing a series of pictures to Instagram, they wrote: “We came, we saw, we rocked! Thanks to all of our friends and fans in Japan and Australia. We had a blast. See ya soon ;).”
