The Chainsmokers are set to perform a concert in the edge of space

The Chainsmokers are set to make history by performing a concert on the edge of space in 2024.

The DJ duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall will play their set in a pressurised capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon in space.

For this mission, Taggart and Pall are collaborating with space tourism company World View, and are set to join a group of scientists and engineers on one of the company’s inaugural flights.

“We have always dreamed of going to space and are stoked to collaborate with World View to have this adventure and experience,” The Chainsmokers said in a statament.

“We know the views of both Earth and space are going to be incredible and inspiring and we hope to leverage this flight for creativity on future projects.”

The chief executive officer of World View, Ryan Hartman, added: “We think about inspiring new perspectives and how those new perspectives can lead to a radically improved future for our Earth.

(2022 Invision)

“To be able to reach the audience of The Chainsmokers through Alex and Drew’s work contributes to our mission as well. It’s something that I’m personally inspired by and excited about.

“I have just seen firsthand and personally how their music reaches a lot of different groups, a lot of different age groups and just how passionate they are about their music and their art. It matches our passion for what we do.”

During their career, The Chainsmokers have had five Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “Closer” “Paris,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This” with Coldplay in 2017.

The duo released their fourth album So Far So Good earlier this year.