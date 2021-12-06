The Cure have announced a 44-date UK, Ireland and Europe tour for 2022.

The rock band will begin in Latvia and perform around Europe, including dates in Italy, Poland, France and Germany, before beginning the UK leg.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday 10 December at 10am. Buy them here.

The Twilight Sad will support throughout the tour.

See the UK and Ireland dates below:

DECEMBER 2022

1 December – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland

2 December – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland

4 December – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland

6 December – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England

7 December – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England

8 December – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales

11 December – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England

A press release for the tour said each show would last 135 minutes, and also hinted at a forthcoming announcement for the band’s new album. Their last record, 4:13 Dream, was released in 2008.

The release also confirms the lineup will include longtime bassist Simon Gallup, after he appeared to temporarily quit the band in August.

Gallup, 61, said he was “fed up of betrayal” in a post to his Facebook page, before appearing to confirm he had rejoined The Cure in October.

He first joined The Cure in 1979 after performing in frontman Robert Smith’s side project, Cult Hero. He temporarily left in 1982 after an altercation with Smith while on the Pornography tour, rejoining in 1984.

After Smith, he is the band’s longest-serving member.

The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Smith said the band’s next album could be their last, as he was struggling to write lyrics for the new material.