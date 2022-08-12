The Game says Eminem is not a ‘top five’ rapper as he drops 10-minute diss track ‘The Black Slim Shady’
‘One thing you can never have is my motherf***in’ Black skin,’ The Game raps
The Game has hit out at Eminem in a 10-minute diss track on his new album.
On Friday (12 August), the rapper released his 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind.
Among the 30 tracks is “The Black Slim Shady” in which The Game raps about Eminem finding success as a white rapper while having “all the Blackest friends”.
An audio clip plays of a conversation between the rapper and an Uber driver, who is wearing a “Stan” hat signed by Eminem.
“He used to be this rap god,” the driver explains. “Man, me and my brother praised him. Back when I was little, I don’t really like any of his new stuff.”
The Game then begins rapping: “One thing you can never have is my motherf***in’ Black skin.”
He continues: “This ain’t no suit that I wore/ This ain’t a mansion, a hangin’ plaque/ This ain’t no stupid award/ Oh, so he goes platinum.../ He wants to be African.”
He also raps: “I never heard you in a club/ I never heard you in a bar/ 11 albums and 10 never got played inside of my car.”
The Game repeats in the chorus that he is “the Black Slim Shady”, while referencing a public feud in which Snoop Dogg said Eminem wasn’t in his top 10 rappers of all time.
“23 years, still ain’t penetrating the culture/ You are not top five in mine, Big or Pac eyes/ No Andre, No Nas, stop telling white lies.”
