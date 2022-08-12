Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Game has hit out at Eminem in a 10-minute diss track on his new album.

On Friday (12 August), the rapper released his 10th studio album Drillmatic: Heart vs Mind.

Among the 30 tracks is “The Black Slim Shady” in which The Game raps about Eminem finding success as a white rapper while having “all the Blackest friends”.

An audio clip plays of a conversation between the rapper and an Uber driver, who is wearing a “Stan” hat signed by Eminem.

“He used to be this rap god,” the driver explains. “Man, me and my brother praised him. Back when I was little, I don’t really like any of his new stuff.”

The Game then begins rapping: “One thing you can never have is my motherf***in’ Black skin.”

He continues: “This ain’t no suit that I wore/ This ain’t a mansion, a hangin’ plaque/ This ain’t no stupid award/ Oh, so he goes platinum.../ He wants to be African.”

He also raps: “I never heard you in a club/ I never heard you in a bar/ 11 albums and 10 never got played inside of my car.”

The Game repeats in the chorus that he is “the Black Slim Shady”, while referencing a public feud in which Snoop Dogg said Eminem wasn’t in his top 10 rappers of all time.

“23 years, still ain’t penetrating the culture/ You are not top five in mine, Big or Pac eyes/ No Andre, No Nas, stop telling white lies.”