The Ivors 2022: Producer Inflo, Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominations
Ceremony takes place in London on 19 May
Adele, Little Simz, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the artists in the running for Songwriter of the Year at The Ivors this year.
After what judge and Ivor Novello Award-winner Shaznay Lewis described as a “standout year for music”, the competition for the 2022 awards ceremony looks particularly fierce.
Producer Inflo leads this year’s nominations with four nods, followed by Sheeran, who is up for three.
“I am full of admiration for the 77 talented songwriters and composers we are celebrating this year,” Lewis said in a statement.
“Their work and words touch on a dizzying range of emotions, and I count myself lucky to have heard their stories. As it has every year since 1956, The Ivors celebrates the outstanding creation of music, and I’d like to say a huge congratulations to every nominee.”
The ceremony takes place this year at Grosvenor House in London, on Thursday 19 May.
See the nominations in full below:
BEST ALBUM
MOTHER
written by Cleo Sol and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover
performed by Cleo Sol
NINE
written by Cleo Sol, Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Jack Peñate
performed by SAULT
PINK NOISE
written by Dann Hume and Laura Mvula
performed by Laura Mvula
SOMETIMES I MIGHT BE INTROVERT
written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz
performed by Little Simz
SPARE RIBS
written by Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson
performed by Sleaford Mods.
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
“BODY”
written by Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne
performed by Russ Millions & Tion Wayne
“COMING BACK”
written by James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA
performed by James Blake ft. SZA
“DON’T JUDGE ME”
written by FKA twigs, Fred again.. and Headie One
performed by FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again.
“I LOVE YOU, I HATE YOU”
written by Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover and Little Simz
performed by Little Simz
“JUST FOR ME”
written by Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos
performed by PinkPantheress
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
AFTER LOVE
composed by Chris Roe
CENSOR
composed by Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch
LAST NIGHT IN SOHO
composed by Steven Price
SPENCER
composed by Jonny Greenwood
THE WORLD TO COME
composed by Daniel Blumberg
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
MARVEL’S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY
composed by Richard Jacques
OMNO
composed by Benedict Nichols
RETURNAL
composed by Bobby Krlic
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
“ALL YOU EVER WANTED”
written by Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag’n’Bone Man
performed by Rag’n’Bone Man
“EASY ON ME”
written by Adele and Greg Kurstin
performed by Adele
“HAUNTED HOUSE”
written by Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton
performed by Holly Humberstone
“LET’S GO HOME TOGETHER”
written by James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn
performed by Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan
“SEVENTEEN GOING UNDER”
written by Sam Fender
performed by Sam Fender
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
BLITZ SPIRIT WITH LUCY WORSLEY
composed by Jessica Dannheisser
LANDSCAPERS
composed by Arthur Sharpe
ROBIN ROBIN
composed by Ben Please and Beth Porter
THE OUTLAWS
composed by Stew Jackson and Dan Jones
THE SERPENT
composed by Dominic Scherrer
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
“BAD HABITS”
written by Fred again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran
performed by Ed Sheeran
“BED”
written by David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye and Giorgio Tuinfort
performed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta
“COLD HEART (PNAU REMIX)”
written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith
performed by Elton John & Dua Lipa
“LITTLE BIT OF LOVE”
written by Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle
performed by Tom Grennan
“SHIVERS”
written by Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran
performed by Ed Sheeran
RISING STAR AWARD WITH APPLE MUSIC
Ashaine White
Luz
Matilda Mann
Naomi Kimpenu
PinkPantheress
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Adele
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Raye
