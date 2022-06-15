Mick Jagger has tested positive for Covid, forcing The Rolling Stones to cancel a concert in Amsterdam.

The rock band are currently touring Europe, celebrating their sixty year anniversary.

Today (13 June), just hours before they were supposed to take the stage at the Netherlands’ Johan Cruijff Arena, the 78-year-old singer made an announcement on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” Jagger began.

“I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can.”

He concluded: “Thank you all for your patience and understanding. Mick.”

In an earlier statement released on social media, the band said Jagger had been “experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium”.

They continued: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

No further updates have been provided about Jagger’s condition.

Just a few days ago, the rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at The Rolling Stones’ concert in Liverpool.

In May, ahead of the tour, Jagger had said Brexit has been a “nightmare” for the music touring industry.