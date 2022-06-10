Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.

The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.

On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.

Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.

Many fans were quick to notice the striking similarities between Mick Jagger and his youngest son.

“Dev inherited yours and his dad’s dancing skills!” commented one Instagram user.

“He sure has the moves,” said someone else.

“So different than when I went to Dads office!! Rock on little Dev!” wrote a third person.

Mick Jagger, 78, has been dating Melanie Hamrick, 35, since 2014. The rock star and retired ballerina welcomed their son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in December 2016. Hamrick was a dancer with the American Ballet Theater for 15 years before retiring in 2019.

Jagger is also a proud father to Karis, 51, from his relationship with Marsha Hunt, and Jade, 50, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger. He has four children with his former partner Jerry Hall: Elizabeth, 38, James, 36, Georgia May, 30, and Gabriel, 24, and has a 23-year-old son Lucas from his relationship with Luciana Gimenez.