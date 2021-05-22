Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new band titled The Smile with jazz drummer Tom Skinner.

The group – whose name is derived from a Ted Hughes poem – will debut their new project at this weekend’s virtual Glastonbury show, which is being livestreamed on Saturday (22 May) then again on Sunday.

They will perform “a first-ever set of new, original music” during the virtual show, which starts at 7pm. Their set was filmed at the Greenpeace field at Worthy Farm earlier this week.

“We're truly honoured that Thom and Jonny have chosen our live-stream event to premiere their brand-new project, The Smile,” said Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis.

“Sadly, we are all unable to gather together at Worthy Farm, but alongside sets from other wonderful performers, this has all the makings of a special Glastonbury moment.”

The Smile’s performance will broadcast live at 11pm.

Other acts on the Live at Worthy Farm lineup include Coldplay, HAIM and Michael Kiwanuka.

The five-hour concert was set up after Glastonbury was forced to cancel for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All artists on the billing are performing for free, with proceeds from ticket sales helping “to secure the festival’s return in 2022”.

There will also be a number of surprise performances for fans to look forward to.

Live at Worthy Farm will not be broadcast on TV, with tickets for the event currently on sale at worthyfarm.live.

Read more on how to watch Live at Worthy Farm here.