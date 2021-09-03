The Weeknd drops surprise ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ video leaving fans thrilled

The Weeknd unexpectedly dropped a new alternate video for his hit song “Can’t Feel My Face” six years after its release.

In the video, the 31-year-old singer can be seen sharing steamy moments with a love interest, before hitting the town and winding up at a club, dancing.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is seen being briefly abandoned by the girl when she goes to the bathroom to get up close and personal with another girl.

After leaving the club, the girl breaks down crying outside a shop when the “After Hours” singer tries to console her, before they reconcile in a taxi.

By dawn, the girl falls sleep and Tesfaye is seen contemplating the occasions of the evening.

The Canada-based rapper and singer shared the video on all his social media accounts on Friday (3 September).

He wrote: “Can’t feel my face alternative (6 years of BBTM).”

The song was originally part of The Weeknd’s Beauty Behind The Madness album, which hit the No 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list in August 2015.

Last month, the “Starboy” singer announced that a new phase in his music career is about to begin.

Since then he has released the songs “Take My Breath”, “Better Believe” and “Die For It”, featuring his friends and colleagues Belly, Young Thug, and Nas.

The Weeknd’s new album will reportedly come out later this year.