Fans are thrilled as The Weeknd teases new music, says the next phase ‘starts tonight’

The Weeknd has teased the arrival of new music in the form of a video, revealing that the new phase of his career “starts tonight”.

Last week, the 31-year-old singer – real name is Abel Tesfaye – deleted all posts from his Instagram profile in order to start fresh for what he refers to as “The Dawn”.

The Canadian singer took to his social media on Monday (2 August), writing: “f**k it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT”, in a reference to forthcoming music.

He shared a clip of his new material two hours later.

The “Save Your Tears” singer has been vocal about the arrival of this new phase following his award-winning After Hours album in 2020.

On Friday (30 July), The Weeknd told his fans to “say your final goodbyes” to his previous albums.

In September 2020, Tesfaye told The Rolling Stones that he might release another project before the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

“I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he said at the time.

Last month, the “Heartless” singer also tweeted that he’s really “proud” of his new project, calling it “a full body of work”.

Fans are thrilled by the news of the potential new release. One person wrote on Twitter: “ABEL COMING TO SAVE MUSIC AGAIN.”

“I fear this is gonna be his best era to date,” wrote another fan.

“OH MY GOD IM SHAKING IM TREMBLING IM EVAPORATING I CANT BREATHE,” wrote another person out of excitement.

This year, The Weeknd triumphed at the Billboard Music Awards with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist, and top Hot 100 artist – all for After Hours.

He also won the International Male Solo Artist award at the Brit Awards 2021 where former first lady Michelle Obama applauded the singer for his donations to various causes around the world during a virtual appearance.

Most recently, The Weeknd released a new song “Better Believe” with his friend and co-worker Belly. He also featured on a remix of Ariana Grande’s track “Off the table.”