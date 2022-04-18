Early reactions to The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s headliner Coachella set are out, with fans overjoyed by the dual performance on Sunday (17 April).

“This Coachella performance from Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd is making [me] have FOMO so bad,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

The Weeknd’s set list included some of his biggest hits, from “Can’t Feel My Face” to “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights”.

“Not The Weeknd singing ‘Or Nah’ at Cooachella... Gonna have people getting down in the crowd!” one fan wrote, referencing the singer’s collaborative track with Ty Dolla Sign and Wiz Khalifa.

“THIS SETLIST IS CRAZY” another said.

“Coachella main stage couldn’t pick two better acts to close out the festival,” another fan, watching from home, praised The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s set.

The full set list also included “Often”, “I feel it coming”, and “Save Your Tears.

Meanwhile, some fans were convinced that The Weeknd played an apology voicemail from ex-girlfriend and model Bella Hadid during his performance. However, The Independent has been unable to verify that it was Hadid’s voice, and has contacted both parties for comment.

Elsewhere, other fans criticised the “lame as f***” Coachella crowds, writing that they “don’t deserve” The Weeknd’s energetic, nostalgia-inducing performance.

