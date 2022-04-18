‘The Weeknd is singing throwbacks!’: Singer’s ‘top tier’ headline set sends Coachella crowd into a tizzy
Fans joked they ‘can’t feel their faces’ when The Weeknd’s around after singer’s ‘epic’ Coachella set
Early reactions to The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s headliner Coachella set are out, with fans overjoyed by the dual performance on Sunday (17 April).
“This Coachella performance from Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd is making [me] have FOMO so bad,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
The Weeknd’s set list included some of his biggest hits, from “Can’t Feel My Face” to “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights”.
“Not The Weeknd singing ‘Or Nah’ at Cooachella... Gonna have people getting down in the crowd!” one fan wrote, referencing the singer’s collaborative track with Ty Dolla Sign and Wiz Khalifa.
“THIS SETLIST IS CRAZY” another said.
“Coachella main stage couldn’t pick two better acts to close out the festival,” another fan, watching from home, praised The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia’s set.
The full set list also included “Often”, “I feel it coming”, and “Save Your Tears.
Meanwhile, some fans were convinced that The Weeknd played an apology voicemail from ex-girlfriend and model Bella Hadid during his performance. However, The Independent has been unable to verify that it was Hadid’s voice, and has contacted both parties for comment.
Elsewhere, other fans criticised the “lame as f***” Coachella crowds, writing that they “don’t deserve” The Weeknd’s energetic, nostalgia-inducing performance.
You can follow the latest updates from the festival here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies