Woman behind The Weeknd’s mystery ‘voicemail’ at Coachella set revealed
Fans speculated that the voice recording played at the Californian festival was from Bella Hadid
The identity of the woman featured in a voice recording played during The Weeknd’s Coachella set has been revealed.
The “Blinding Lights” singer was a headline act at the California festival on Sunday 17 April.
Ahead of his collaborative performance of “Moth to a Flame” with Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – people in the audience were played a short voicemail recording.
“Hey, it’s me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything,” a woman was heard saying before the song began.
Some speculated that the voice in the message belonged to his ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid, who dated the Canadian musician from 2015 to 2019.
“I’m pretty sure The Weeknd just played a voicemail from Bella Hadid [at Coachella],” one fan watching the livestreamed performance commented, while another called him “heartless” for the addition.
However, social media users have now matched the message to a previously released Weeknd song, and not a personal message from Hadid.
A 2020 remix of his song “Blinding Lights” with Chromatics features the same voice message, which Reddit users attribute to singer Ruth Radelet, a former member of the American electronic band, who broke up in 2021.
The identical message can be heard at the 4:33 mark in the official video above.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies