The Weekend: Jim Carrey calls new album Dawn ‘deep and elegant’

Canadian artist’s new project is scheduled for release this week

Roisin O'Connor
Tuesday 04 January 2022 08:10
Comments
The Weeknd performs at MTV VMAs

Jim Carrey has teased The Weeknd’s forthcoming album Dawn, describing it as “deep and elegant”.

The comedian and actor is credited on the Canadian artist’s new record, which he announced earlier this week.

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted.

“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”

“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded.

Recommended

Dawn is scheduled for release on Friday 7 January.

Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never are also featured on the album.

The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.

Read The Independent’s review here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in