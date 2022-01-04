The Weekend: Jim Carrey calls new album Dawn ‘deep and elegant’
Canadian artist’s new project is scheduled for release this week
Jim Carrey has teased The Weeknd’s forthcoming album Dawn, describing it as “deep and elegant”.
The comedian and actor is credited on the Canadian artist’s new record, which he announced earlier this week.
“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” Carrey tweeted.
“It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
“Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle,” The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, responded.
Dawn is scheduled for release on Friday 7 January.
Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never are also featured on the album.
The Weeknd’s previous album – 2020’s After Hours – included the record-breaking single “Blinding Lights”.
Read The Independent’s review here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies