The Weeknd announces the ‘final feature’ of his career

Singer Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, has announced the final feature of his music career.

During a recent stop on his After Hours Til Dawn tour in Warsaw, Poland, the pop R&B artist performed an unreleased record titled “Another One of Me”.

“I just wanna say this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career,” Tesfaye, 33, told the crowd. “I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

He later shared a clip of the moment with fans on Twitter on Friday (11 August), reiterating that the song was his “final feature”.

“... unlesss Daft Punk ever get back together,” the “Blinding Lights” singer teased.

The Independent has contacted Tesfaye’s representatives for comment.

The release date of the forthcoming record has not yet been announced, nor who he created the track with.

The Weeknd (Getty Images for Live Nation)

Tesfaye has worked with Daft Punk on multiple occasions. In 2016, he famously collaborated with the French electronic duo (Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) on the track “I Feel It Coming” from his third studio album, Starboy.

The three later performed the song at the 2017 Grammy Awards. “Those guys are one of the reasons I make music,” Tesfaye said in a February 2021 interview with Variety, days after Daft Punk announced their breakup.

Throughout the entirety of his music career, Tesfaye has been a prolific guest artist. During his early years, he made a name for himself by appearing on Drake’s 2011 song “Crew Love”.

The four-time Grammy-winning singer has gone on to drop popular collaborative hits, including “Love Life” with Future, “Lust Life” with Lana Del Ray, “Tears in the Club” with FKA Twigs and more.

Most recently, Tesfaye appeared alongside Bad Bunny on Travis Scott’s song “K Pop” featured in the rapper’s latest album, Utopia.

Tesfaye’s bold declaration comes a couple of months after he revealed his plans to “kill” his stage name. Speaking to W Magazine in May, the Canadian singer, who has performed under the monicker, The Weeknd, since 2009, said it “is getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter”.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn,” he said, adding that “the album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weekend”.

“This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” Tesfaye said.