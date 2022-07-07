Theresa May has been spotted dancing during Craig David’s set at Henley Festival on the day of Boris Johnson’s resignation.

In a video shared online by Glenn Campbell, political editor for BBC Scotland News, the former Prime Minister can be seen enjoying David’s performance at the event in Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire on the night of Thursday 7 July.

Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson – who was May’s sucessor as Prime Minister in 2019 – resigned as Tory leader. He intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

Since Tuesday evening almost 60 MPs had quit government or party posts and on Thursday morning newly-appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi went public with a call for Johnson to go.

During Johnson’s resignation statement, which was watched by staff, supportive MPs and his wife Carrie Johnson carrying their child Romy, the Prime Minister said: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

The Henley Festival continues on Friday 8 July with a headline set from Tom Jones.