David Baddiel and Frank Skinner reunited with The Lightning Seeds for one last performance of “Three Lions” ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Released in 1966, the football song and its catchy refrain of “It’s coming home” has been the unofficial anthem of England fans during this and other international tournaments.

Ahead of Gareth Southgate’s team’s historic clash against Italy in their first major final since 1966 on Sunday (11 July), the comedians teamed back up with The Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie for a new performance.

Appearing on the Euro special of Channel 4’s comedy show The Last Leg, the trio joined host Adam Hills and co-presenters Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker to sing “Three Lions” again on Friday (9 July). For the performance, Baddiel and Skinner both wore England shirts from the Euro ‘96 tournament the song was originally recorded for.

The Last Leg viewers were left emotional by the rendition, with one viewer commenting: “For those who haven’t watched it find a clip on the internet of Baddiel and Skinner singing ‘Three Lions’ on The Last Leg tonight. If that don’t give you the feels for Sunday’s final nothing will.”

“The world weary rendition of ‘Three Lions’ from Skinner, Baddiel and the Lightning Seeds on The Last Leg nearly has me cheering for England. All football fans can understand ‘years of hurt’ surely,” another tweet read.

Following England’s semi-final win against Denmark on Wednesday (8 July), Baddiel suggested that he thought even reaching a final was enough to say that football had “already come home”.

“I think really what it is telling us is that it has been difficult,” the comic said.

“It has been really difficult for a lot of people at the moment and I think the fact England have managed to do this, the relief of all that time is also the relief of the Covid experience and the fact we can have a bit of joy and a bit of celebration.”