TI is arrested in Amsterdam for bike fiasco

The rapper TI ended up in police custody in Amsterdam yesterday after driving into a police car on a bike. He was arrested and shared an Instagram Live video of his experience .

"So I’m locked up now," he said with a laugh. “I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone while I’m biking." The rapper claims a police car "ran into me", while riding a bike in Amsterdam, even though he was using his phone at the time of the incident.

"He was extremely upset," said the rapper while in police custody late yesterday.

He recalled flying through an intersection while riding the bike, when one of the handlebars broke the rearview mirror on the police car.

TI, whose real name is Clifford Harris Jr., didn’t have his passport on him at the time, but while he is in custody, he isn’t fazed by the arrest.

"I’m still not upset," said TI. "I’m having a phenomenal time." He described a calm experience, which involved police officers inviting the Grammy Award-winning musician to the backseat of the car without placing handcuffs on him.

He had to have his passport delivered to him while in custody. "This is living life to the fullest in the moment" said TI, citing the incident as a cultural experience.

The rapper attempted to post bail for himself, but “they don’t take cash”, he said, flashing a wad of bills in his pocket, as he was not searched before being placed in custody. "I like it here, man."

The controversial rapper recently defended DaBaby’s homophobic and sexist comments in a comment thread , claiming, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace… so should dababy”, then adding the shrugging emoji and “#equality”.