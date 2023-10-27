Tim Westwood interviewed by police for fourth time

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tim Westwood has been interviewed for a fourth time by police following sexual misconduct allegations, it was announced on Thursday (26 October).

In April last year, an investigation by The Guardian and BBC News saw seven women accuse Westwood of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour. He denied all of the allegations, with his spokesperson saying they were “completely false”.

A further joint investigation in July found 10 more women make allegations of sexual abuse, sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour against Westwood. He has been accused of using his position to exploit women, many of whom are Black.

The 66-year-old former BBC Radio 1 DJ stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra after the first investigation was published.

The Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating accusations of offences alleged to have happened between 1982 and 2016.

The force did not name the radio presenter in their statement.

Tim Westwood has been interviewed for a fourth time under police caution (PA Archive)

In a statement on Thursday, the force said: “Police are investigating a number of reports relating to allegations of non-recent sexual offences allegedly committed by a man.

“The offences are alleged to have occurred in London between 1982 and 2016.”

The statement said a man had been interviewed under caution four times between March 15 and October 25 this year, adding that no arrest had been made.

The BBC started an external inquiry in 2022 into what was known about Westwood’s conduct during his time at the corporation.

Westwood began his career on local radio before joining Capital Radio in London.

He then joined the BBC and left Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra in 2013 after nearly 20 years.

Westwood hosted a regular Saturday show on Capital Xtra, where he was referred to as “The Big Dawg” before leaving the company last year.

A statement from a representative of Westwood, released in 2022, said: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.

“Tim Westwood strongly rejects all allegations of wrongdoing.”

His representatives have been contacted for further comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

Additional reporting from the Press Association