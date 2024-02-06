Country music world mourns loss of musician Toby Keith

(Getty Images for ACM)

Tributes are pouring in for country music singer Toby Keith, who has died aged 62.

Keith died of stomanch cancer on Monday (5 February) surrounded by his family, who said in a statement: “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

The musician, who sold more than 40 million records throughout his career, was best known for the songs “Red Solo Cup”, “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me” and the controversial “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”.

Keith said of the diagnosis in June 2022: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added that he was looking forward to “spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Follow along with all the tributes to Keith as they roll in below