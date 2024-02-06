Toby Keith tributes - live: Stars remember Red Solo Cup singer
Singer was known for tracks including “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me” and ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’
Tributes are pouring in for country music singer Toby Keith, who has died aged 62.
Keith died of stomanch cancer on Monday (5 February) surrounded by his family, who said in a statement: “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”
The musician, who sold more than 40 million records throughout his career, was best known for the songs “Red Solo Cup”, “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me” and the controversial “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”.
Keith said of the diagnosis in June 2022: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
He added that he was looking forward to “spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”
Toby Keith’s family announce singer’s death
“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.
Country music world mourns loss of musician Toby Keith
