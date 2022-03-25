Todrick Hall reveals his biggest regret from Celebrity Big Brother

Todrick Hall has addressed his controversial behaviour while taking part in the US series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The musician and dancer came second in the recent series, with MMA fighter Miesha Tate emerging as the winner.

Hall received criticism during his time on the reality TV show due to his personal comments towards the other housemates, in particular model and actor Shanna Maeokler.

He was also called out by CBB fans for his tactics throughout the series. After the series concluded, he apparently refused any conversations with media after leaving the House.

Almost a month after the finale, Hall said he was “happy” with the game he played but admitted he wished “the personal statements wouldn’t have been said”.

“I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level,” he told ET.

He later added: “I think my biggest regret is ever letting the lines of game and reality blur together, and ever saying anything negative to somebody. I actually liked everybody in the house.”

“That's really not a part of my character,” he continued. “I don't get into fights with my real friends like that and I just think that it showed me a lot about myself.”

He ultimately apologised for “things that offended people”, but said to him, “it was just a game”.