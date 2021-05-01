Sir Tom Jones has become the oldest male artist to top the UK album chart, with his latest record Surrounded By Time.

The 80-year-old Welsh Crooner beat the record previously held by Bob Dylan, who reached No 1 in 2020 with Rough and Rowdy Ways, at the age of 79.

The overall oldest artist to have a No 1 record is the late Dame Vera Lynn, whose 2009 greatest hits collection reached the top spot when she was 92 years old.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company, Jones said: “I am thrilled beyond words.”

Fans of Jones celebrated the achievement on social media.

“Congratulations to Tom Jones! Should Top of the Pops be renamed Top of the Grandpops?” joked one Twitter user.

“What an accomplishment!” wrote someone else. “May I remind everyone that Jimmy Osmond STILL holds the record of being the youngest person to top the UK charts.”

“Congratulations Tom Jones on your number 1 album. You deserve it,” wrote a third.

“Age is just a number for Sir Tom Jones. He’s still got it at 80,” tweeted another person.

You can read Jones’s recent interview with The Independent here.