‘We stand together’: Tom Odell reacts to ‘Another Love’ becoming viral protest song

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tom Odell’s 2013 single “Another Love” is now at number 17 in the UK’s Official Charts after gaining popularity on TikTok.

The song started trending after a section of the track was repeatedly used to accompany a range of protest videos.

The clip of the song being used is a soundbite filmed at an Odell gig where the crowd can be heard singing the words: “And if somebody hurts you, I wanna fight/ But my hands been broken one too many times/ So I’ll use my voice, I’ll be so f*cking rude/ Words they always win, but I know I’ll lose.”

Now, Iranian women have been using the clip to soundtrack their protest videos in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of the “morality police”.

Amini was held by the country’s police for allegedly having a loose headscarf, or hijab. Police have denied mistreatment and say she died of a heart attack, but her family disputed this.

Demonstrations have taken place across Iran, including in the capital Tehran. At least 41 people have died since protests began, according to officials.

In response to the videos, Odell said: “I’m shocked by the events taking place in Iran. I’m sending love and thoughts to those incredibly brave people standing up for human rights and standing up for women.

“Everyone should have the choice to wear, or not wear, whatever they choose,” he added.

The singer also dedicated “Another Love” to the protestors while playing a show last night in Germany: “Tonight I want to dedicate it to the brave people who are protesting in Iran.

We might be far from Iran here in Hannover Germany, but I think and hope that I speak for everyone in this room that we stand together with everyone protesting for human rights and women’s rights,” he continued.

Many of the videos using the Odell clip show women cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini.

Others videos show the protests taking place while some show Iranian women getting ready to leave the house, highlighting Iran’s strict rules.