Fans of Tom Parker lined the streets of south London on Wednesday (20 April) as the late The Wanted singer’s funeral was held.

Parker died last month at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, had invited people to pay respects outside his funeral in Petts Wood.

On Instagram, she wrote that it “would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service”.

Hundreds of fans lined the route to the church. Many stayed outside during the service, which was relayed on screens.

Parker’s coffin was carried into the church by his bandmates from The Wanted. As it entered the church, “Champaigne Supernova” by Oasis was played.

As well as those mourning in person, fans also paid tribute to the singer on social media.

One wrote: “Is there anything sadder, than seeing young men carrying a young man’s coffin? Bless you, Tom Parker. Your friends carried you home, with pride. My heart aches for your wife and young children. Peace.”

“I won’t, I won’t let your memory go cause your colours they burn so bright,” wrote another fan, quoting The Wanted’s song “Gold Forever”.

“Rest easy Tom Tom,” they added. “Life just isn’t fair, I can’t wrap my head around it but you’re at peace now. Tom Parker forever.”

Tom Parker’s coffin is held aloft as it is carried into St Francis of Assisi church in Orpington, England (Getty Images)

ITV reporter Sam Holder tweeted: “The sun is very much shining down on Tom today. An inspiration to so many, not just fans of his music.”

Parker found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaren, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.

In September, the band announced that they were reuniting seven years after splitting and releasing a greatest hits album titled Most Wanted, as well as performing at a charity concert.

Instead of flowers and cards, Kelsey Parker created a GoFundMe page to “keep Tom’s memory alive forever” via donations to charitable causes.

The page exceeded its £5,000 target within the first 12 hours and, at the time of writing, has received more than £54,000 in donations.