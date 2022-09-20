Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Tory Lanez: Los Angeles DA’s Office investigating alleged assault of August Alsina

Canadian rapper is also currently facing assault and weapons charges following the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 20 September 2022 08:38
Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion shooting allegations on Instagram

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has said it is investigating claims that Tory Lanez assaulted August Alsina last September.

Alsina claimed on Instagram that the alleged assault took place after Alsina declined to shake his hand when the pair met in Chicago.

A video allegedly showing the aftermath of the incident was shared by US news website TMZ. In the footage, Lanez can be seen appearing to celebrate, high-fiving others on the scene.

Alsina shared a post to Instagram in which he was pictured with a bloodied mouth and damage to his skin, claiming that Lanez and his team have footage of the entire alleged altercation.

In a statement provided to Pitchfork, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said: “We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims.

Recommended

“The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined.”

Lanez is currently facing assault and weapons charges following the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The Canadian rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is out on bond and awaiting a trial.

Alsina has suggested that the dispute originated in comments Lanez allegedly made regarding his past romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Lanez and Alsina for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in