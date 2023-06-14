Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An unreleased Tory Lanez track has gone viral on TikTok, just as the rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion was delayed once again.

In December, rapper Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of shooting Megan in the foot after a 2020 party in the Hollywood Hills.

The Canadian artist was convicted of assault and weapons charges by a Los Angeles jury, with prosecutors seeking a 13-year prison sentence and requesting that he be deported to his native Canada.

Peterson was due to be sentenced on Tuesday (13 June), but Los Angeles Superior Court judge David Herriford accepted the defense’s request to delay his sentencing at the last minute. It is now scheduled for 7 August.

Despite this, however, an unreleased track by Peterson titled “Hurts Me” is currently going viral on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Many videos using the new “striking face” filter feature an audio clip of his song, with the lyrics: “Do you not realise that it hurts me, when I see you go out? / ‘Cos you have the time of your life, only when I’m not around.”

The track is trending on TikTok and has been used in more 125,000 videos at the time of writing.

Critics called out the clips on social media, with one tweet reading: “Everyone supports Meg until a Tory Lanez TikTok audio is trending, sick of hearing that man.”

“That one Tory Lanez song going viral on TikTok rn is evidence cancel culture doesn’t exist,” another theorised.

In April, Megan – real name Megan Pete – spoke for the final time about being shot by Peterson and the public reaction to the shooting.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Explaining that she saw herself as a “survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable” rather than a “victim”, Megan said that she’d had to face her trauma being turned into a “running joke”.

The “Hot Girl Summer” musician then explained that she’d been taking time to work on herself and new music after the guilty verdict was reached. She said she would not be discussing the shooting in public again.

“My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press,” she said.

“I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”