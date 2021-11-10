Travis Scott attended Astroworld after-party ‘unaware’ of deadly crush

Travis Scott went to a pre-scheduled after-party at Dave & Buster’s after performing at Astroworld 2021, according to reports.

As per ABC13, sources say that the party was part of an event organised with Scott’s co-performer, Drake.

When Scott reached the venue, he was reportedly unaware of the injuries and fatalities that had occured at his festival. Sources said that as soon as the “Sicko Mode” rapper found out what had unfolded, he left the party.

The exact time of when Scott left Dave & Busters is unclear, however, sources say that it was early on Saturday morning (6 November).

Another source told TMZ: “Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

According to the outlet, Drake did not have any knowledge of the tragedy at that point either.

Eight people died on Friday (5 November) night and more were injured after a crowd surge on the first night of Scott’s two-day Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

At least 50,000 people gathered for the third annual event at the site of the former Houston Six Flags amusement park.

Signs of potential crowd-control issues came earlier in the day, when people were reportedly hopping turnstiles and fences to enter the sold-out festival without tickets, leading to a larger crowd size than organisers were prepared for.

Festivalgoers spoke of the chaotic energy in the audience as Travis Scott took to the stage at about 9.15pm.

As the crowd surged toward the stage, attendees as young as 10 years old were crushed underfoot.

Other survivors have described not being able to breathe, passing out, and only managing to stay upright with the help of people around them.

Since the tragedy took place, both Scott and Drake have paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

Scott has offered to pay the funeral costs for the eight victims who died and will issue a refund of all Astroworld 2021 tickets.

It was announced that Scott cancelled his forthcoming appearance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival on 13 November because he is “too distraught to play”.

Follow The Independent’s live blog about the tragedy here.