Travis Scott has spoken out following the death of at least eight people during his performance at Astroworld Festival.

The rapper, 29, vowed to work to help the families of “the ones that was lost” following the “mass casualty incident” that also left hundreds injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the festival in Houston, Texas.

Officials said a 14-year-old was among the victims, and that a security guard may have been injected with drugs as the chaos unfolded.

Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.

In a new Instagram post following the incident, Scott, who said he was “honestly just devastated”, could be seen tugging at his hair as he paced around and repeatedly tapped a fist to his forehead.

He told his followers: “I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We’re actually working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Scott said that he “could never just imagine anything like this happening”, adding that his fans “really mean the world to me”.

“I always just wanna leave them with a positive experience,” he said, urging his followers to “contact your local authorities” should they have “any information” about what caused the incident.

Travis Scott looked pained in Instagram update following fatal Astroworld Festival crowd crush (Instagram @travisscott)

Scott, who was born in Houston, said festival organisers were working with Houston’s police, fire department and city authority “to get to the bottom” of what happened.

The Astroworld Festival was founded only four years ago by Scott himself, on the grounds of a defunct amusement park called Six Flags Astroworld, which closed in 2005.