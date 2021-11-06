✕ Close At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds others injured after a huge crowd surge at the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

A sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott on Friday night turned deadly when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage, crushing some and reportedly leaving them unable to breathe.

The show was called off and 17 people were transported to the hospital, including 11 who were in cardiac arrest, according to Houston fire chief Samuel Pena.

Over 300 people were also treated at the scene at NRG Park, where a field hospital had been set up. The crush began just before 9pm local time, with some 50,000 people in attendance.

On Saturday morning the mayor of Houston vowed to “leave [no] stone unturned” as his government investigates the accident, while Mr Scott said he was “absolutely devastated” in a message of love to his fans.

Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.

Follow latest updates below: