Astroworld: Victim’s father says ‘we were told our son was not on list of the dead’

Andrew Buncombe
Monday 08 November 2021 21:20
comments
(Independent)

The father of a 21-year-old man who died at the Travis Scott concert, has claimed his family was initially told by the authorities their son was not on the list of the dead.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments