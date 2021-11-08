✕ Close Nurse reveals chaos of Astroworld in detailed eye-witness account

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy.

The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment.

Among those suing Scott and festival organisers is the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta.

An attorney for the Acosta family told a press conference on Monday that Mr Acosta had the “life squeezed out of” him and was then “trampled on like a piece of trash”.

At least two criminal investigations are also underway into the deadly stampede which took place on the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas.

