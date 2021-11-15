Ezra Blount was on his father’s shoulders but fell into the crowd when his dad was crushed and passed out (GoFundMe/Ezra Blount)

Ezra Blount, the nine-year-old who was on life support for days after he was injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, has died.

His family’s lawyer said in a statement: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”

He added: “Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

The nine-year-old had sustained life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma.