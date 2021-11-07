Concert-goers at the Astroworld music festival in Texas desperately tried and failed to stop the show as other concertgoers struggled for their lives in Friday’s deadly crowd crush, it has emerged.

Videos circulating on TikTok and Twitter show a young woman and a young man climbing up a ladder to a camera platform and shouting at the operator to intervene, to no avail.

“There’s someone dead in there! There is someone dead!" the woman shouts. The operator seems to ignore them, alternating between shooing them away and focusing on his camera.

Other videos showed people in the crowd chanting "stop the show! Stop the show!" It is unclear when exactly these incidents happened.

At least two investigations are now underway into the deadly stampede in Houston, Texas, which killed eight people and injured hundreds.

A sold-out headline show by rapper and festival organiser Travis Scott turned deadly when guests began pushing towards the front of the stage, crushing some and reportedly leaving them unable to breathe.

Officials said a 14-year-old was among the victims, and that a security guard may have been injected with drugs as the chaos unfolded.

The Washington Post also reported that at about 9.35pm, concert-goers climbed up a ladder onto a camera riser and tried to get an operator’s attention.

(Reuters)

The videos may show the same events recounted by Seanna Faith McCarty, an Instagram user who wrote on Friday night that she had begged for help from a camera operator, a guard, and an emergency dispatcher as guests were caught in the vice.

"Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown – in other people," she said. "More and more people began to scream for help; some began to collapse. The music continued.... the screaming intensified as more people realised they could not breathe.

"We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us and know something was wrong. None of that came...

"I saw the cameraman, eyes glued to the stage, elevated on a platform. A platform that looked directly into the crowd. I climbed the ladder and pointed, telling him people were dying. He told me to get off the platform and continued filming.

"I screamed over and over again. he wouldn’t even look in the direction, so I pushed the camera so it pointed towards where I had just come from. He became angry... he called someone else up. I told him the same thing.

"I was in disbelief. Here were two people that could actually do something, had the power to do something. Cut the camera, call in backup, pause something. They did nothing."